Shveta Salve Shares A Romantic Moment With Husband, Latter Calls It '#purelove'

Television actor Shveta Salve has been staying indoors and practising social distancing to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus. These days, she has been sharing photos and videos of herself on social media. Recently, the actor took to Instagram and posted a romantic photo with her husband.

Shveta Salve shared a picture of herself while kissing her husband Hermit Sethi on Instagram. The duo can be seen sharing a passionate kiss in the latest social media photo. In the caption accompanying the post, she has talked about spreading love and being the change within.

It read, "Make Love Not War Kids !!. Lots of introspection in the last few days .. internal-external .. What goes around can't be controlled or maybe to a certain extent, yes, but your internal turmoil is in your hands and your minds. ð‘¾ð’‰ð’ ð’‚ð’Ž ð‘° ð’Šð’ ð’•ð’‰ð’† ð‘¾ð’ð’“ð’ð’…? ð‘¨ð’‰, ð’•ð’‰ð’‚ð’•'ð’” ð’•ð’‰ð’† ð’ˆð’“ð’†ð’‚ð’• ð’‘ð’–ð’›ð’›ð’ð’†! - Lewis Carroll, Alice in Wonderland. Your visions will become clear only when you can look into your own heart. Who looks outside, dreams; who looks inside, awakes. But if these years have taught me anything it is this: you can never run away. Not ever. The only way out is IN! You be the Change within . .”

Shveta Salve's Instagram post garnered a positive response from her husband Hermit Sethi. He took to the comment section and wrote "hashtag pure love". Besides liking Sethi's comment, Shveta Salve's fans and followers also shared numerous comments appreciating the adorable couple.

Hermit Sethi and Shveta Salve's relationship

Usually, the love birds are often seen sharing romantic moments. On social media platforms, they have been sharing pictures while indulging in PDA. Shveta Salve tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Hermit Sethi in 2012. She has a baby girl Arya, who was born in 2016. Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the family has been spending quality time together. Moreover, Shveta Salve shares hilarious pictures of herself trying to meditate and stay in the moment. Take a look.

Shveta Salve's professional front

On the work front, Shveta Salve appeared in various shows which had a successful run. She is quite popular for her roles in Hip Hip Hurray, Left Right Left. Par Iss Dil Ko Kaise Samjhaye, and Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan, to name a few. She has also been a part of television reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Ja and Khatron Ke Khiladi (season two).

