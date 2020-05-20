Nawazuddin Siddiqui Believes Medium Of Film's Release Should Not Affect An Actor

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film Ghoomketu is going to release online on Zee5 and hence many fans of the actor are excited about it. The actor himself said that the medium should make no difference to an actor. According to Nawazuddin Siddiqui, be it a big screen or an online release, these factors should have no effect and should make no difference to an actor, according to a news portal.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was asked at the virtual release of the trailer for Ghoomketu about his view over the whole debate which has been going on. The actor answered by saying that nothing changed while they were shooting for the film, they shot the film as if they were going to release it in theatres. However, the actor addressed that in the current scenario, OTT platforms are the best resort where people can watch films comfortably. However, Nawazuddin Siddiqui added that he personally does not feel that these things should affect an actor in any way. According to Nawazuddin, an actor should be happy that their film gets a medium to release, rather than to get bothered by where it will release. In conclusion, the actor mentioned that the fact that films are still being released at such times in itself is a huge deal. Meanwhile, according to a news portal, the makers of Nawazuddin's next film Bole Chudiyan, too have shown interest in an online release.

Ever since Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo announced their online release, several theatre owners have begun a debate. The ongoing debate between filmmakers and cinema hall owners is directed towards the release of films being shifted to OTT platforms instead of the traditional theatres. Several films that were supposed to arrive in June or April have resorted to online release due to cinema halls being shut down amid the lockdown situation.

Vidya Balan’s film Shakuntala Devi too is all set to get an online release. This has made a few cinema hall owners concerned about the future of theatres in the country. Some cinema owners have criticised the producers' decision to get an online release citing that they may face huge losses if things continue in this manner, according to a news portal. Filmmakers, on the other hand, have upheld the point that they need to upgrade and take necessary steps if they as producers need to survive as well.

