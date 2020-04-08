Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Has Interesting Tips For Quarantine Workout

Actor Shweta Tiwari recently took to her social media to share a video of her daughter, Palak Tiwari, exercising amid quarantine. Palak demonstrates her upper body exercise routine using her baby brother, Reyansh. She uses him as a substitute for weights while she works up her back and biceps.

Shweta Tiwari's daughter, Palak Tiwari uses baby brother to exercise

Palak Tiwari seeks to offer tips for people who are struggling to continue their regular work out regimes for lack of weights at home. She also mentions in the video that a baby, a pug or any another small dog would also do. She demonstrates some bicep exercises as she lifts up her baby brother. She later shows how to work up the back by using the baby as weights.

ALSO READ | Shweta Tiwari & Palak Tiwari’s Latest Picture Sets Major Mother-daughter Goals; See

She says that one needs to take the baby very carefully and make sure that he's comfortable. She also said that people should make sure there is some sort of connection. Shweta Tiwari shared the video on her Instagram with the caption, "A quick demonstration of my daily upper body workout by @palaktiwarii #nanhayatri 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼😂😅 ." [sic] Earlier, Tiwari shared a picture of her giving a haircut to her son amid the lockdown.

ALSO READ | Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Tiwari Follows In Kiara's Footsteps, Shares A 'leafy' Pic

Shweta Tiwari is mother to a 19-year-old Palak from her first marriage to Raja Chaudhary. She filed for a divorce with him in 2007 stating that his alcoholism and violence is causing trouble in their relationship. She later married Abhinav Kohli in 2013 and shares Reyansh with him.

ALSO READ | Shweta Tiwari Responds To Her Burning Incident, Says 'There's Nothing To Worry About'

ALSO READ | Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Tiwari Is An Adorable Social Media Star

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.