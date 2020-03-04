The Debate
Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Tiwari Follows In Kiara's Footsteps, Shares A 'leafy' Pic

Television News

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari has seemingly followed in the footsteps of Kiara in her most recent photoshoot. Read ahead to see pictures.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai |
shweta tiwari

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is a well-known celebrity on social media. The daughter of the actor has over 3 lakh followers on Instagram and keeps posting beautiful pictures on her social media handle. Recently, Kiara Advani had posted a photo from her shoot with Dabboo Ratnani which went viral on the internet. And it seems that Palak has taken a cue from Kiara's viral photo.

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari follows in Kiara Advani's steps

Also Read | Shweta Tiwari & Mouni's 'good Read List' To Take Suggestions From For Your Next Read

It seems to fans that Palak too has taken inspiration from Kiara’s picture. In a recent post, Palak shared a photo of herself in what closely resembled the same shot as Kiara Advani’s calendar shoot. However, unlike Kiara, Palak was in a strapless dress and amidst a large number of leaves. However, fans could not help but notice the similarities between the two shots despite them being quite different in nature.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii) on

Also Read | Shweta Tiwari & Palak Tiwari’s Latest Picture Sets Major Mother-daughter Goals; See

Several fans commented on her picture and praised her for the gorgeous shots. Palak mentioned the photographer and captioned the picture as Peek-a-boo. Not too long ago, Kiara Advani’s shot was in the news after a photographer accused Dabboo of trying to plagiarise his shot. However, that issue was resolved after Dabboo cleared he had taken a similar shot of Tabu back in 2002.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

Also Read | Shweta Tiwari Shares 'khushiyaan' As She Twins With Children Palak And Reyansh; See Pics

Since then several photographers have tried to come up with innovative ways to take this particular shot. Palak’s was one of them and it managed to impress fans. However, the resemblance did not go unnoticed by the fans.

Also Read | Shweta Tiwari & Daughter Palak's Thumkas Will Inspire You To Get On The Dance Floor; Watch

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
