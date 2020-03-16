Shweta Tiwari Responds To Her Burning Incident, Says 'There's Nothing To Worry About'

Recently, fans stormed the internet with get well soon wishes for television actor Shweta Tiwari, as it was reported that the actor had met with an unfortunate accident on the sets of her daily soap, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Putting the rumours to rest, Shweta Tiwari's friend Varun Badola posted a video online, in which the actor addressed the speculations and remarked that she was okay. Here are the details.

Shweta on her accident

In the video, Varun Badola can be seen saying that Shweta burnt her hand a few days ago, to which the actor quickly reacted and said that this is a minor injury and there's nothing to worry about. Shweta Tiwari also mentioned how such injuries generally occur while cooking food at home too.

As seen in the video, Shweta said she is completely fine and also pointed out the minor injury on her wrist. As the video progresses, we hear Varun jokingly remarking that now Shweta will ride a motorcycle next and might even touch the silencer while driving. Adding to the same, Varun is also seen joking that 'Shweta Tiwari ka Shani Bhaari Chal Raha hai.' Take a look at the video:

As per reports, Shweta Tiwari reportedly burnt her hand while shooting a dating scene with actor Fahmaan Khan for her daily soap, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Speaking about the dating scene to a leading daily, Fahmaan remarked that Shweta Tiwari ended up burning her hand while seizing the fire. As mentioned by Fahmaan, the fire had caught on to the curtains and before it could spread more, Shweta tried to cease it.

