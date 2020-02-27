Shweta Tiwari & Palak Tiwari’s Latest Picture Sets Major Mother-daughter Goals; See

Shweta Tiwari is a very popular Indian television actor who is famous for portraying the role of Prerna in the original version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is a very beautiful and fashionable person who is a mother of two, Palak Tiwari and Reyansh Kohli. Take a look at how the mother-daughter duo matches their outfits at a family wedding.

Tulle is the way to go, mother-daughter duo Shweta Tiwari and Palak show us how

Shweta Tiwari is a very popular household name since she was cast as Prerna in Ekta Kapoor's original version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has a 20-year old daughter from her first marriage with Raja Chaudhary and a 3-year-old son with her second husband Abhinav Kohli. The actor is taking a break from work and attending a family wedding with her family and loved ones.

She has been sharing some of the pictures from the event and fans can not seem to get over how adorable she looks twinning with her daughter, Palak Chaudhary, in Indian wedding outfits. Both of them took to Instagram to share the pictures with their close ones and fans. Take a look at the images below.

The mother-daughter duo looks no lesser than angels in the pictures above. Palak Tiwari can be seen wearing a peach coloured traditional tulle gown while the beautiful Shweta Tiwari flaunts a baby pink coloured traditional gown of a similar material. The duo is giving out major mother-daughter goals with their Instagram pictures.

Apart from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shweta Tiwari has worked in multiple other Indian television shows like Parvarrish- Kucch Khattee Kucch Meethi, Begusarai, etc. Later she went on to win the title of Bigg Boss 4. Currently, the actor has been working in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan with Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari.

