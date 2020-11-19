Shweta Tiwari Hopes More People Will Tell Stories Like "Mere Dad Ki Dulhan"

Shweta Tiwari expressed her sadness about her character on Mere Dad Ki Dulhan meeting her conclusion as the show is on the verge of being wrapped up. Quite recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, she spoke about how she has loved every single moment that she has spent under the skin of Guneet, her character on the show. In the very same interview, she spoke about how Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is one of the best shows that she has done so far.

Also Read: Shweta Tiwari On 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan': Guneet Not Just Married Amber, But Also His Family

A still of Shweta Tiwari getting into skin of Guneet Sikka

Also Read: Shweta Tiwari On Mere Dad Ki Dulhan Wrap: Guneet Sikka Will Always Stay Close To My Heart

While speaking to the portal, she even talked about how the cast and crew members gave her a freehand as an artist, which probably helped her bring a lot to the table. To sum it all up, Tiwari even said that working on the show and Guneet’s arc brought her immense pleasure and fun. The eminent television personality even got philosophical when she said how good things, such as Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, must also come to an end and wrapped it up by expressing her hope that more makers will choose to tell progressive and light-hearted tales like Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

Also Read: Shweta Tiwari Goes 'C’est La Vie!' In Her Latest Instagram Post

A still of Varun Badola and Shweta Tiwari in 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan'

IMAGE SOURCE: YouTube.com/SETIndia

The show is about a daughter playing cupid for her father and their neighbour. On the show, Shweta Tiwari’s character goes by the name of Guneet while her co-star, Varun Badola, plays Amber on the limited series. Amber’s daughter, Anjali, is played by Niya Sharma. The series is based around the idea that anyone can find a partner at any age and it is important to cherish the past and embrace the possibilities that the future has in store. The first episode of the much-loved series aired on November 11, 2019. The episode count for the series is a little over 180 as of this writing. The air date for Mere Dad Ki Dulhan last episode is today.

Also Read: Shweta Tiwari Blocks Abhinav Kohli From Entering Their Alleged 'matrimonial House'

One of Shweta Tiwari popular characters was that of Prerna Sharma in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The list of Shweta Tiwari's TV shows would go on to include Parvarrish and Begusarai, in which she played Sweety and Bindiya Thakur respectively. Shweta Tiwari would also go on to win the fourth season of Bigg Boss.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.