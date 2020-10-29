Shweta Tiwari Goes 'C’est La Vie!' In Her Latest Instagram Post

Shweta Tiwari is a household name on Indian TV and her Instagram gives her fans and followers a look into her personal and professional life. Her pictures often also feature her daughter Palak that fans love. Shweta recently posted a gorgeous photo of herself with a cute caption.

Read More: 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Cast Includes Varun Badola, Shweta Tiwari And Others In Key Roles

Shweta Tiwari's Instagram

Shweta Tiwari recently posted a series of photos on her Instagram handle in which she was seen wearing a Stripped Peplum top paired with pants. The actor gracefully posed in the series of photos and the fans cannot stop gushing over it. She captioned the photo, "C’est la vie! 🤷🏻‍♀️" which is a french expression for 'This is life'. A rather popular phrase that seems to go well as the caption of her latest post.

Also Read: Neha Kakkar Changes Her Instagram Name To Mrs. Singh, Did You Notice?

Also Read: Mere Dad Ki Dulhan: Everything You Need To Know About The TV Show

Shweta Tiwari in 'Mere Dad ki Dulhan'

Actor Shweta Tiwari plays the character of Guneet Sikka. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’s Amber and Guneet - or as fans ship them as 'Amneet' - recently got married in the show. The fans of the show would agree that Amneet’s wedding is certainly the highlight of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Shweta Tiwari in Mere Dad ki Dulhan is shown as a single woman her thirties who lives with her mother. The actor moves in as a paying guest in Amber Sharma's house who lives alone with his daughter Niya since his wife passed away due to cancer.

Also Read: Shweta Tiwari Breaks Silence On Her 'poisonous' Marriage With Abhinav

'Mere Dad ki Dulhan' cast

Mere Dad ki Dulhan cast has some fresh actors but a rather promising cast. Shweta can be seen alongside Varun Badola as Amber Sharma, Anjali Tatrari as Niya Sharma. The story essentially revolves around the life of these three characters. Other prominent members in Mere Dad ki Dulhan cast are Vijay Tilani as Kabir, Fahmaan Khan as Randeeep, Shaleen Malhotra as Rishi Burman and Samentha Fernandes as Kajal who are all shown as Niya's friends/ colleagues. Shivaani Sopuri as Pammi Sikka who is Guneet's mother in the show and Rajendra Chawla as Dr. Pandey who is shown as a friend of Amber Sharma's.

Also Read: Shweta Tiwari Looks Stunning In The White & Pink Bikini As She Beats Mid-day Blues

Image Credits: @shweta.tiwari Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.