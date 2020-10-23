Shweta Tiwari On Mere Dad Ki Dulhan Wrap: Guneet Sikka Will Always Stay Close To My Heart

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor Shweta Tiwari got emotional with her show all set to wrap-up soon. The television star spoke about her character Guneet Sikka in the family drama series. She mentioned how that character would stay close to her heart, and remembered her journey. Read to know what Shweta Tiwari spoke about her experience with Mere Dad Ki Dulhan:

Shweta Tiwari on Mere Dad Ki Dulhan Wrap-Up

As Mere Dad Ki Dulhan will air its last episode on November 19, 2020, Shweta Tiwari reminisced her journey with the show and spoke about her role as Guneet. She also expressed gratitude and hoped to be a part of ‘path-breaking concepts’ ahead. The actor said, “Guneet Sikka as a character will always stay close to my heart. I am glad that the audience has been so appreciative of the show. The best part about working in a finite fiction show is that one knows the story arch and can work on the character accordingly, with no surprises. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan has been a great journey for me both personally and professionally, and I look forward to being a part of such path-breaking concepts going forward, as well.”

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan cast

Shweta Tiwari co-starred alongside Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari in the lead role in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Previously, Niya Sharma donned the hat of the organiser for her father Amber’s wedding to Guneet. Though it was a close-knit affair with friends and family members, they rejoiced to the fullest. After they got married, they became uncomfortable with each other, while Niya attempted to get her father rid of his possessiveness.

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan last episode

The Sony Entertainment Television show premiered in November 2019. The makers will air its last episode after running successfully for a year. After the fans have enjoyed hustle-free Amber and Guneet’s wedding ceremony on the series, they will have to say goodbye to avoid unnecessary stretch.

