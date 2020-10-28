Shweta Tiwari On 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan': Guneet Not Just Married Amber, But Also His Family

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor Shweta Tiwari recently spoke about how Guneet not only married Amber, but also his family. The actor said that while Guneet was responsible for Amber’s happiness, she also had to ensure treating Niya as her daughter. Tiwari also called her character’s relationship with Niya ‘sweet’ as the former vowed to protect her from problems like other parents do.

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan's Guneet highlights the importance of marriage

Speaking about her role as Guneet, Shweta Tiwari said, “When a person marries someone, they don’t just marry them, they marry their entire family. Their partner’s family becomes their family, too. So, my character in the show - Guneet not just married Amber, but also his family. She is not just responsible for Amber’s happiness but also ensures that Niya is her daughter. It's nice that both Guneet and Niya share a sweet relationship and have beautifully welcomed each other in their lives. So, she also makes sure to pamper Niya just the way Amber does and vows to always protect her from all difficulties just like any parent would. It’s great to play such a strong and amazing woman on screen.”

The actor also spoke about Niya’s relationship with Amber in the show. As Niya played cupid and helped her dad Amber find his lady love Guneet, their love story culminated in marriage. Shweta Tiwari said, “Amber and Niya have set major father-daughter goals and have been encouraging each other in the matters related to the heart. Niya stepped forward despite all odds for her father's happiness as she feels that everyone needs a partner and wants to see him happy and settled in life.”

Shweta Tiwari's role in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan

Sony Entertainment Television's Mere Dad Ki Dulhan has gained immense popularity ever since its inception in November 2019. The show has garnered attention for the adorable father-daughter equation of Niya (Anjali Tatrari), and Amber Sharma (Varun Badola), and the romance between Amber and Guneet (Shweta Tiwari). The actors have left no stone unturned in impressing the audience with their performances.

The show highlights the thought that age is no barrier in finding true love and that children can play matchmakers in helping find their single parents their true companion at a later stage in life. Watch Amber and Guneet’s wedding in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Monday to Thursday at 10:30 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television.

