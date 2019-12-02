Shweta Tiwari Talks About Hum Tum And Them, Says It Pushed Her Out Of Comfort Zone

Shweta Tiwari is gearing up for her new web series, Hum Tum And Them. She will be seen alongside actor Akshay Oberoi in the series which will be streaming on Alt Balaji. The show promises of a unique concept that will show both Shweta and Akshay playing single parents who strive to maintain a balance between parenting their teenaged kids and giving some quality time to their relationship. Shweta was full of gratitude to producer Ekta Kapoor to give her the opportunity to essay the character of Shiva. The show promises to be a different take on relationships especially the tribulations of single parents when it comes to finding love again.

Shweta stated that the show helped her push her boundaries

The actor shared the trailer of the show on her social media along with a heartfelt caption which said that the show enabled her to step out of her comfort zone. She further added how it also helped her to push her boundaries as she had to chop off her long tresses and perform some intimate scenes with co-star Akshay on the show. The Kasauti Zindagi Kay actor also thanked creator Ekta Kapoor and producer Deeya Singh for giving her an opportunity to play Shiva. She also revealed how she used to cry and get anxious every single day while essaying this character.

Producer Ekta Kapoor advised her not to take any kind of pressure

She also got a lovely response from Ekta. The producer said that she was happy that Shweta moved out of her comfort zone. She further said that the actor will receive criticisms from people for performing intimate scenes but she should remember that women are not meant to fit into the moulds of society. It is the individual choice of a woman on what she wants to be and this time, Shweta wanted to portray and a new character. Ekta also advised her not to give in to any kind of pressure. Replying to Ekta, Shweta said that she aims to please people who are always there for her irrespective of her creative decisions and called them their true supporters.

