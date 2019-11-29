Hum Tum And Them Trailer Featuring Shweta Tiwari And Akshay Oberoi Out. Watch Here

A new family drama titled Hum Tum And Them has been announced recently. The series features some of the most popular names from Indian television like Shweta Tiwari and Akshay Oberoi. This marks Shweta Tiwari's digital debut as the series will be streamed on ALT Balaji. The two are essaying the roles of two single parents Shiva and Yudi. The show also features Bhavesh Bhanushali, Ashika Bhatia, Gautam Ahuja, Trupti Khamkar who are also essaying pivotal roles. The trailer of the show promises a journey filled with many highs and lows. Hum Tum And Them will be streaming from December 6 this year.

Jab zindagi ne diya inhe dusra mauka, kya maar paayenge Shiva aur Yudi pyaar ka chauka?

Ek aisi love story jiska hero aur villain hai unki family, jinhe commitment karna aata hai par nibhaana nahi.

Dekhiye #HumTumAndThem on 6th Dec https://t.co/0uZHb1VDVn @ektaravikapoor — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) November 29, 2019

From the trailer, it can be seen that the show is not an ordinary love story. A couple is looking to begin their second innings of love. But the main highlight is on their kids from their previous marriage who are against their parents starting their new lives. Shweta's character has a daughter who is living her regular teenage life. On the other hand, Akshay's character is the father of three children who are not making things any easier for him in welcoming a new woman in his life.

The show is clearly an unusual love story between the two lost souls. Hum Tum And Them focuses on the struggles that everyone goes through in keeping up with their families. During the trailer launch, Shweta Tiwari spoke about the series. She said that having worked with Ekta Kapoor's banner Balaji before, she feels great to make her digital debut with them. She also feels like she came back to school after a long vacation. Akshay Oberoi also expressed his views, and said that every actor in their career may get to play the role of a father or mother, but not many would get the chance to portray this character with so many layers. He also said that he was super excited to play the character of Yudi.

Watch the trailer

