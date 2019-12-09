Shweta Tiwari Shares How Daughter Palak Reacted To Her On-screen Kiss In 'Hum Tum & Them'

A new family drama titled Hum Tum And Them has been announced recently. In the show, the actress is reportedly rocking a new avatar and from the looks of the promo, the popular television actress can be seen sharing an on-screen kiss.

Shweta Tiwari reveals

In an interview with a leading media publication, Tiwari was asked about her daughter's reaction to it, to which she said that Palak actually loved the promo and gave her positive feedback on it! She then added, "Yes, I was very scared. When the promo went live, I got so scared. I called the creative and told them ‘what is this? I don’t like the trailer. I don’t know how to show it to my mother, my friends, and family. Then I sent that trailer to my daughter and asked her to give her honest opinion and she said ‘wow, mom it is very good and amazing'."

The series features some of the most popular names from Indian television like Shweta Tiwari and Akshay Oberoi. This marks Shweta Tiwari's digital debut as the series will be streamed on ALT Balaji. The two are essaying the roles of two single parents Shiva and Yudi. The show also features Bhavesh Bhanushali, Ashika Bhatia, Gautam Ahuja, Trupti Khamkar who are also essaying pivotal roles. The trailer of the show promises a journey filled with many highs and lows. Hum Tum And Them will be streaming from December 6 this year.

The show is clearly an unusual love story between the two lost souls. Hum Tum And Them focuses on the struggles that everyone goes through in keeping up with their families. During the trailer launch, Shweta Tiwari spoke about the series. She said that having worked with Ekta Kapoor's banner Balaji before, she feels great to make her digital debut with them. She also feels like she came back to school after a long vacation. Akshay Oberoi also expressed his views, and said that every actor in their career may get to play the role of a father or mother, but not many would get the chance to portray this character with so many layers. He also said that he was super excited to play the character of Yudi.

