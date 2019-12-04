Shweta Tiwari Rammed Her Car While Rehearsing For A Scene In Mere Dad Ki Dulhan

Actor Shweta Tiwari is making headlines for the recent incident that took place on the sets of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. The actor is playing the role of Guneet Sikka in the show. The show has gained a lot of popularity since it started airing. The theme of the show focuses on a widower who has a daughter who he loves immensely. The daughter, in turn, wants the best for her father.

Watch the promo of the show here

Guneet ki gaadi ki iss takkar ke baad ab takraar toh honi hi hai Amber ke saath! Kahi Sharma house mein entry se pehle hi unki exit toh nahi ho jaayegi? Dekhiye #MereDadKiDulhan, aaj raat 10 baje @ATatrari pic.twitter.com/ujzMDtPTUT — Sony TV (@SonyTV) December 4, 2019

Recently, Shweta Tiwari shot for a scene in the show where her character Guneet Sikka is supposed to ram her car into Amber's car. Shweta in an interview with a media publication revealed that she actually damaged her expensive car while shooting for that specific scene. Being a talented actor, Shweta is considered to be one of those actors who give in their best to make the scene believable, but here she took a step further and did not care about her expensive car.

Shweta narrated the incident. She spoke about the show and said that it is based in Gaziabad and the entire cast of the show travelled to Delhi for promo shoot for the initial episodes. She also added that they had a long day that day and had less time to complete the shoot rehearsals and the scenes. She said that she knows how to drive a car but while she was practising the scenes, she was supposed to bump into Amber's car and the purpose of doing that did not come naturally to her, Shweta mentioned.

She said that she had to rehearse the scene several times, which is why she ended up damaging her own car a little. She also mentioned that it was a hilarious scene and she got to tease her co-star Varun saying that at least she got to drive badly on purpose only for the scene. The show premiered a few weeks back and also features Varun Badola in the role of Amber Sharma and Anjali Tatrari in the role of Niya.

