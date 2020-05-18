Shweta Tiwari Stalked Her Daughter Palak Tiwari On Snapchat? The Actor Reveals

Television actor Shweta Tiwari is a doting mommy to her two children Palak and Reyansh. Shweta Tiwari often takes to her social media to share some endearing pictures with her children. However, recently the actor made an interesting revelation about stalking her teenage daughter, Palak Tiwari's Snapchat account.

Palak Tiwari revealed that her mother created a fake Snapchat account to stalk her

Shweta Tiwari spoke to an online portal about the same and confessed on stalking her daughter Palak Tiwari's Snapchat account. However, Shweta Tiwari confessed to this after her daughter, Palak Tiwari took a hilarious jibe at her and revealed about her antics in the same interview with the portal.

Palak Tiwari said that her mother, Shweta Tiwari made a fake account on Snapchat and added her. The daughter further made a funny revelation that the Meri Dad Ki Dulhan actor made the fake account on her one-year-old brother, Reyansh Kohli's name.

Shweta Tiwari revealed about spending time with her daughter amid lockdown

To this, Shweta Tiwari confessed to the same and said that she does not remember the passwords of her social media accounts so she created a simple fake account to stalk her daughter, Palak Tiwari. Shweta Tiwari also spoke in the interview about spending time with her daughter, Palak Tiwari amidst the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Shweta was literally every other parent when she revealed that her daughter does not want to spend time with her.

The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor also went on to say that ever since the lockdown started, her daughter would only chat with her friends using FaceTime or Snapchat. Shweta said that it was on the 15th day of the lockdown, that her daughter got extremely bored and finally agreed to spend some time with her. The actor said that she is thankful for the COVID-19 lockdown that it has led her daughter, Palak to be able to spend some time with her.

The Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor had also made an honest confession during the interview regarding her parenting. Shweta said that she was just 19 years of age when she gave birth to her daughter Palak. The actor revealed that because of embracing motherhood at such a young age, she did not know how to behave like a mother to her daughter.

