Shweta Tiwari Reveals Her Daughter Spent ₹1.8 Lakhs On Makeup On Her 16th Birthday

Shweta Tiwari, who is a popular face on Indian television, recently got candid about her kids in an interview with a media portal. The actor revealed that her daughter had spent a fortune on makeup when she turned 16. Read on to know what else Shweta Tiwari revealed.

Shweta Tiwari gets candid about her daughter Palak

Shweta Tiwari is blessed with two children, Palak and Reyansh. As revealed by Shweta in an interview, when she was pregnant with Reyansh, she was hoping to have another daughter. The actor told the media portal that she wanted another daughter just like Palak. But a certain event changed her mind and she started hoping for a son.

Shweta Tiwari told the media portal that while she was pregnant with her son, she took her daughter out shopping for her 16th birthday. It was then that her daughter Palak racked up a bill of around one lakh eighty thousand rupees. Shweta further revealed that all the amount was spent only on makeup products. Giving more details about the shopping items, Shweta told the portal that the products were so expensive and that things like eyeshadows also cost around Rs 7,000 or Rs 8,000 each.

During the interview with a media portal, Shweta Tiwari joked about how shocked she was complying to the demands of her daughter. She joked about how she called up her family and told them that Palak had shopped for make-up products worth Rs. 1.8 lakh. The actor had even made a joke about wanting her second child to be a boy because she felt she might not be able to afford and comply with both daughters’ demands throughout her life.

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari, revealed to a media portal that her mother has ‘phases’. Palak further said that there are times when her mother would get her more than what she would ask for, and there were times when she would refuse to buy anything at all for her. Palak further added to her comments that growing up, she learned to detect her mother’s mood and ask for things accordingly.

On the work front, Shweta Tiwari was last seen in a television serial, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. The actor came into limelight after she portrayed the character of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagi Kay. She has also won a reality TV show, the fourth season of Bigg Boss.

