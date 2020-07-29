Shweta Tiwari's Net Worth Marks Steady Rise From 'KZK' To 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan'; Read

Shweta Tiwari made her debute in the television industry with the seeries Kaleerein in the year 1999. However, she rose to fame after she essayed the lead role of Prerna in Ekta Kapoor's Kasauti Zindagi Ki. The show ran on television for eight years and Shweta Tiwari became a household name in the industry. Here's a look at Shweta Tiwari's net worth.

Shweta Tiwari's net worth

As per the report of an online portal, topplanetinfo.com, Shweta Tiwari's net worth is Rs 74.84 crore ($10 Million) as of 2020. Shweta Tiwari's income is inclusive of her contribution to the television industry. The report further added that the actor has endorsed many brands in her career too.

Shweta Tiwari's shows

Meanwhile, after Kaleerein, Shweta Tiwari was part of the show, Aane Wala Pal. She was then roped in for Kaahin Kissii Roz, and then she appeared as the lead in Kasautii Zindagi Kay. After Kasauti, Shweta Tiwari participated in many reality shows, Nach Baliye Season 2 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 3. Shweta has also worked in Hindi and Bhojpuri films.

Shweta Tiwari's shows like Parvarrish, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Baal Veer, Hum Tum And Them, Begusarai, Jaane Kya Baat Hui, among others, did very well with fans. Shweta was also a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss 4, Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur, among others. As of now, Shweta plays the lead role of Guneet Sikka in Sony TV's Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

Palak Tiwari set to make her Bollywood debut

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Vivek Oberoi’s production venture, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. On July 29, Palak Tiwari took to her social media handle and shared the first look poster of her first film. Palak Tiwari thanked Vivek for the opportunity and thanked Vishal Mishra for guiding her. Rosie: The Saffron Chapter is produced under the banner of Mandiraa Entertainment and Oberoi Mega Entertainment in association with Prerna V Arora.

Rosie: The Saffron Chapter first look:

