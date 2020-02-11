Bigg Boss 13: Archana Puran Singh Says She 'can't Stand' Sidharth Shukla, See Post

Bigg Boss is famous for its spawning controversies, Weekend Ka Vaar episodes and hosting fun-filled games. Just like every season, Bigg Boss 13 has been a constant at the top position of the TRP charts, as the contestants have successfully managed to entertain the audience since the show’s inception.

Be it the fun-filled captaincy tasks or the exciting nomination processes, fans of the much-loved show seemingly enjoy the gossip fodder provided by the contestants of the show.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Believes The Makers Should Be Thankful To Asim Riaz

However, Arti Singh's fandom does not restrict only to fans, as celebrities too often voice their opinion in support of Arti Singh. Recently, ex- Bigg Boss contestant Samir Soni slammed Sidharth Shukla and remarked that Arti Singh should win the show, to which television judge, Archana Puran Singh had a shocking comment to pass. Here are the details.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Dolly Bindra Takes A Dig At Asim, Says He Is Nowhere Near The Race To Win

Archana Puran Singh calls Siddharth Shukla a 'jerk'

Recently, Soni took to his official Twitter handle to express his love for his sister, Arti Singh. As seen in the picture shared, Samir Soni can be seen embracing Arti Singh, flaunting his smile.

With the picture shared, Samir Soni revealed that Bigg Boss house is all about maintaining calm in difficult situations and Sidharth has failed to do so. Adding to the same, he remarked that Sidharth Shukla has no decency and class. Furthermore, Samir added that he is against anyone who demeans and belittle women on the show.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla’s Fans Trend #SupremeSid To Laud His Game On The Show

While Bigg Boss fans across seemingly agreed to Samir's statement, Bollywood actor and television host, Archana Puran Singh too chimed in the comment section and agreed to Samir's view on Sidharth Shukla. Archana Puran Singh wrote, "Way to go Samir! Totally in tandem with what you say. That Sid is a jerk. It would be shocking (and then not so shocking considering how channels choose their next cash cow) if he wins😤 How he conducts himself is appalling. Can't stand the guy." Take a look:

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Accused Of ‘dominating’ Other Contestants?

(Image: Archana Puran Singh, Samir Soni and Sidharth Shukla Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.