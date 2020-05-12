Siddharth Nigam And Jannat Zubair's 'Ringtone' Gets A Thumbs Up From Fans

Punjabi singer Preetinder is back with a new song yet again. The beautiful song Ringtone features stars Siddharth Nigam and Jannat Zubair. The music of this song is composed by Rajat Nagpal. The original song released on May 1, 2020, and since then, the song already has 18 million views on YouTube.

Fans have already been showering the artists with love for their new song. The song Ringtone depicts the cute love story of teenagers Siddharth Nigam and Jannat Zubair.

Jannat Zubair is seen in beautiful dresses throughout the video of Ringtone while Siddharth Nigam looks dapper in his biker outfits. The actor is seen riding a Harley Davidson in the music video, which is one of the best highlights of the music video.

On Twitter, Siddharth Nigam asked his fans how they liked the song. He also asked if their fans loved their look in the music video. Fans, on the other hand, have been showering the duo with love. Apart from sharing how much they loved the song, Jannat Zubair and Siddharth Nigam's fans have also been making TikTok videos on the same.

Ringtone song fan reaction

Awwww such a beautiful song and video ❤️😘😍🥺.How super cute handsome Sid looked throughout the video yaar ❤️❤️😍😘



Lovedddd Loveddd #Ringtone.. this gonna trend for sure and will be Biggg hit just like his other music videos 👌👏👏 #SiddharthNigamhttps://t.co/ypaYz2dBNM — Monica (@moniluvsfamily) May 1, 2020

While some congratulated Jannat Zubair and Siddharth Nigam for their on-screen chemistry, some said that the song is already a big hit.

