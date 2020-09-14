Siddharth Nigam & Abhishek Nigam's B'day Celebration All About Twinning And Fun

Brothers Siddharth Nigam and Abhishek Nigam turned a year older on September 14. The duo shared a slew of pictures on social media and gave a sneak peek into their celebration at home. As seen in the pictures shared by Abhishek Nigam, the two stars wore birthday caps and twinned in similar shirts. In one of the pictures shared by Siddharth, he funnily caught his brother's ears and posed for the camera. Sharing the pics, Siddharth wrote, "Birthday boys".

Abhishek Nigam shared another bunch of pictures and wrote, "Happy Birthday to us." More so, he also shared a picture of himself and wrote, "pre-birthday feels." Siddharth Nigam and Abhishek Nigam's birthday party photos flooded with comments as fans gushed to extend wishes for them. The duo received birthday wishes from Gautam Nain, Karan Sharma among others. Take a look at the duo's celebratory pics below.

Siddharth Nigam and Abhishek Nigam's photos

On Siddharth Nigam's birthday, his Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga co-star penned a lengthy note for him. She wrote, "Happyyy happy happyyy birthday madooo!! From the first picture to last you’ve always been there for me! Having a best friend like you in my life is the most amazing thing. I’m so sorry I couldn’t be there on such a special day of your life, I so wish I was there right now dancing and partying with you all night. All the memories we’ve made together is so special and will always be in my heart." Avneet also shared a picture with Abhishek and thanked him for always being a loving and caring brother to her.

Siddharth Nigam shot to fame with his stint on the show, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat in 2015. He was also seen in Dhoom 3 as a younger version of Aamir Khan’s character Sahir and Samar. As of now, he is a part of the show, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, alongside Ashi Singh, who replaced Avneet in the show.

Ashi Singh also posted a series of pictures with her co-star and wished him on his special day. She further thanked him for always supporting her and for being a great co-actor. Ashi wished Siddharth lots of happiness and success. As soon as Nigam caught a glimpse of the same, he wrote, "Thank you so much for your genuine friendship. You are a great co-star."

