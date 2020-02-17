Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Thanks John Cena For His Support, Talks About Being A Huge Fan

Asim Riaz might not have been the one to win the Bigg Boss 13 title, but he was surely one of the most loved contestants in the house. He recently put up a post thanking wrestler John Cena for his support. He also posted a picture of him as he expressed his gratitude.

Asim Riaz thanks John Cena for his support

Asim Riaz has been receiving a lot of love from the audience ever since his appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss 13. One of the many people to support him and root for his win on the show was the international wrestling champion, John Cena. Asim Riaz recently put up a post with the picture of John Cena and also added a post to thank him. He has written in the caption that he is thankful for the support. He mentioned that he was speechless when he found out that John Cena had shared his picture on his official Instagram handle. He even said that he is a huge fan and that he has gained his respect. Have a look at the post made by the actor here.

On February 5, 2020, John Cena posted a picture of Asim Riaz, which had left Asim fans very delighted. He shared another picture on February 10, where he put Asim’s picture in a meme template, which had the hashtag, “#AsimRiazForTheWin”. Support from the world-class wrestler was the talk of the town for quite some time.

Fans call Asim Riaz the real winner

A number of people on Twitter have been of the opinion that Bigg Boss 13 did not end the right way. Many people wanted Asim Riaz to win instead of Siddharth Shukla. People have been expressing their disappointment through words on social media. Have a look at few of the reactions here.

There is no doubt that @imrealasim

made this show a global and successful one.



Even big guns like @JohnCena

supported him@ColorsTV

should be grateful to #AsimRiaz but they returned gratitude by giving trophy to a psychopath



For me, Asim is winner#PublicKaWinnerAsim — Gauti Gang (@GangGauti) February 17, 2020

We are toooo much missing our star boy asim riaz. Our hero is always asim riaz. #PublicKaWinnerAsim #AsimRiaz @imrealasim @realumarriaz — SANJAY AHIR (@SANJAYA01087884) February 16, 2020

#AsimRiaz the man who inspired me for last five months and in whom I saw my self. Please never give up your humbleness and attitude. You will reach heights. You might have not win the trophy but u didn't fail bro. Please be the same. @imrealasim — Dr.Slytherin🌟 (@sri2912) February 16, 2020

Image Courtesy: Asim Riaz Instagram

