Bigg Boss 13 Runner Up Asim Riaz Thanks Fans And Entertains Them With His Rapping Skills

After entertaining the audience for five months, Biss Boss 13 has finally come to an end. The show ended with Sidharth Shukla coming out of the house as the winner of Bigg Boss 13. The actor won more popular votes than Asim Riaz to bag the show title. Recently, Asim decided to interact with his fans through social media. The model talked about all the big events that took place when he was in the house.

Asim Riaz took to Instagram and interacted with his fans through a live video. The model started by thanking his fans for supporting him throughout the show. Asim spoke about John Cena uploading his picture and how happy he was about it.

Asim Riaz also mentioned that Himanshi Khurana was watching his live video. The model talked about all the love he has been showered upon after he came out of the house. He added that love also made him realise that he may not have won the show but he has won hearts.

Asim Riaz went on to talk about his ideal rapper Bohemia and said that it was just like a dream come true for him to find a supporter in the rapper. He thanked Bohemia for supporting him. The model then entertained his fans with a rap song. He started rapping a music track by Bohemia.

He synced his rapping with that of Bohemia as the song played on the phone. He said that it is his favourite track by Bohemia and he feels good to hear it after so long. It has been very evident that Asim Riaz is extremely passionate about rapping as he had done it several times in the house. In the video, he also answered several questions asked by his fans.

Image Courtesy: Asim Riaz Instagram

