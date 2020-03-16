What Are Sidharth Shukla & Other Top 5 Contestants Of 'Bigg Boss 13' Upto After The Show?

It has been a month since one of the most controversial seasons of the Bigg Boss franchise, Bigg Boss 13 concluded. The show was ranked number one in terms of TRPs and was immensely loved by the audiences. While, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, and Arti Singh made it to the Top 5, Sidharth Shukla was declared as the winner of the season.

Asim Riaz won the runner up position, and Shehnaaz Gill was announced as the second runner up. As the fandom that follows the former Bigg Boss 13 contestants has been growing steadily, the stars too are seen making it big on the silver screens. Check out what the Bigg Boss 13 finalists are up to after the show concluded a month back.

What are the top 5 contestants from Bigg Boss 13 up to?

Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has been shooting for a song video with fellow Bigg Boss 13 second runner up Shehnaaz Gill. According to reports, the fans favourite pair will be seen in a romantic song- Bhula Dunga, which is sung by singer Darshan Raval. It has been reported that the music video will be released later this month, while the shooting for the video has been in full swing.

Rashami Desai

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Rashami Desai will be seen essaying the role of Shalaka in the popular television show Naagin 4. She will join popular television actors Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria in the show. In a recently released promo, Rashami Desai’s character was introduced and the netizens couldn’t wait to see their favourite actor back on the silver screen.

Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz was recently seen in a music video titled Mere Angne Mein along with Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez. While Asim Riaz managed to impress the audience through the newly released sing, he also took to his social media to reveal that he will be seen in another sing video alongside his girlfriend and fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana. The song titled Kalla Sohna Nai is sung by ace singer Neha Kakkar and will be released on March 19, 2020.

Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 second runner up Shehnaaz Gill is currently a part of the wedding based reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge along with fellow Bigg Boss 13 finalist Paras Chhabra. Shehnaaz Gill confessed her feelings for Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla on the show saying that she was in love with him.

However, she also stated that her feelings and one-sided. Shehnaaz Gill will soon be seen in a music video of a romantic song titled Bhula Dunga. The song is sung by ace singer Darshan Raval and is slated to release later this month.

Arti Singh

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Arti Singh is seen living her life to the fullest. The actor is currently enjoying some time off work and is seen hanging out with her friends as well as former Bigg Boss 13 contestants. Arti Singh is seen giving out interviews about her time in the Bigg Boss house as well as her personal life.

