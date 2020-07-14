Sidharth Shukla & Neha Sharma To Feature In A Music Video Titled 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya'

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is all set to start working on his upcoming project alongside Neha Sharma. The duo will share screen space for the upcoming music video titled Dil Ko Karaar Aaya. Hearing this news fans are super excited about and are all gaga about it.

The actor has not shared any details about the project on his social media handle nor at any interview. Neha, on the other hand, shared a post revealing her excitement on her upcoming project. She recently took to her Twitter handle where she wrote “#DilKoKaraarAaya @sidharth_shukla @AnshulGarg80”. Check out her tweet below.

Seeing these posts, fans are very excited about their upcoming project. They have flooded the comment section with several messages, notes, etc. One of them wrote, “Very Very Excited To See #DilKoKaraarAaya & Fully Hoping To See It As A Another Blockbuster”. While the other one wrote, “So excited to see you both! #DilKoKaraarAaya surely gonna be a big blockbuster.” Check out a few comments from fans below.

So excited to see you both! 😊❤️#DilKoKaraarAaya surely gonna be a big blockbuster. — Sidharth Official FC ♥️ (@TeamSidharthFC) July 13, 2020

Yes very much excited — 💜ASIF JAAN💝SOLO💙SIDHEARTS💛 (@asifjannnn) July 13, 2020

Very Very Excited To See #DilKoKaraarAaya & Fully Hoping To See It As A Another Blockbuster



Lots Of Love, Very Best Wishes @Officialneha Mam From #SidHearts @sidharth_shukla ❤ — The Reality Review (@webtelworld) July 13, 2020

Apart from her tweet, pictures of the filming locations have been making rounds on the internet and also a behind-the-scenes video. It is also revealed that the shooting for the song is being shot at Della Resorts, Khandala. Check out the pictures from Sidharth and Neha’s upcoming song Dil Ko Karaar Aaya.

Confirmed!! #SidharthShukla is shooting for his next project with #NehaSharma titled as "Dil Ko Karaar Aaye" at Della Resorts, Khandala (Lonavala)



Retweet If you are Excited & can't wait for first look#BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/NYeOiktl8I — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 12, 2020

Siddharth, who is all set to star in the music video, was last seen in Bhula Dunga music video alongside Shehnaaz Gill. The song has been receiving heaps of praise and has garnered over 70 million views and counting. Sidnaz fans could not stop gushing over the video and took their social media handle praising it and making it one of the trendiest songs in the music industry.

Apart from this, he has also signed for a few brand endorsements. Actor Neha, on the other hand, who is all set to be seen in the music video has starred in several films such as Crook, Tum Bin and many more. She was last seen in the much-acclaimed film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior where she was lauded for her acting skills.

