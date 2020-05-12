Sidharth Shukla And Rashami Desai's Romantic Scene From Old Show Sends Fans Into A Tizzy

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai entertained fans during their stay in the Bigg Boss house. The duo indulged in several fights and later developed a good bond at the end of the show. Currently, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai’s fans are going gaga as an old video of a lovemaking scene from their show Dil Se Dil Tak is surfacing online.

In this throwback video, the duo is seen sharing some intimate moments with each other. Later in the video, they are seen playing a pillow fight as Rashami is seen beating Sidharth with a pillow. At the end of the video, they are seen hugging each other and sharing a beautiful moment with each other. The video is a part of their show Dil Se Dil Tak, which the duo did together. SidRa fans went gaga over the video as they widely appreciated the duo’s chemistry and also demanded that they should feature in a new project together.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, both Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai shared some adorable pictures with their mothers. The Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla shared a cute picture with his mother, Rita Shukla wherein the mother-son duo is seen gazing into each other's eyes as they brushed their mugs together. He captioned the post as, 'Grounded Literally!!! Anyways Happy Mother’s Day 😊'. Rashami Desai also shared a streak of adorable and quirky pictures with her mother and other family members and said, "Every day is Mother's Day".

