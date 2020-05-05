Rashami Desai Admits To Watching Videos Of Sidharth Shukla, Says 'I Am In Touch With Him'

Rashami Desai recently made headlines as she opened up about her relationship with Sidharth Shukla. She admitted to keeping in touch with Sidharth Shukla and that she regularly watches his fitness videos. The two had starred in a television show as the lead cast where they were adored by fans. After that, their fans saw their love and hate relationship on a reality show, Bigg Boss 13, where they had spent months inside the same house as contestants.

Rashami Desai opens up about her life post-Bigg Boss 13

Rashami Desai spoke about what all has she taken from the show and how is she spending time in quarantine. The actor revealed that she keeps talking to Sidharth on and off and that she is in touch with him. Besides that, Rashmi accepted that the show has taught her a lot about life and gave her some rare friendships.

The Uttaran actor revealed that even outside the Bigg Boss house, she has maintained her friendship with Arti Singh and Devoleena. Rashami spoke about how Devoleena’s friendship is a gift from Bigg Boss to her. Speaking about Devoleena, Rashami said that Devoleena is an honest person who has a very clear mind. She said that their friendship is precious because the two understand each other really well.

Rashami Desai also opened up about how the Bigg Boss house has changed her as a person. She told a media portal that it helped her become more expressive, which she wasn’t prior to the show. She said that though she got involved in a lot of fights, the show helped her gain a lot of self-realisation. She also said that she realised on the show that people would judge her when she shared her feelings and that led to her realising that one is their own best friend. The actor revealed that during the show, she gained a lot of relationships and even lost some of them, which is a part of life.

Rashami Desai told a media portal that her life has changed for good post Bigg Boss 13. According to reports from media portals, the actor is not in a relationship with Arhaan Khan anymore. She was last seen in the television show, Naagin 4.

