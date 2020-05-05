Sidharth Shukla Jokes About 'running Out Of Pictures' As He Posts Two Similar Photos

Owing to the global Coronavirus pandemic, Sidharth Shukla is at home, in isolation with his family, just like everyone else. The Bigg Boss 13 winner was making headlines lately and garnered a lot of appreciation too for his recently released song titled Bhula Dunga with Shehnaaz Gill as the music video has successfully crossed over 58 million views on YouTube. Their fans who refer to them as 'Sidnaaz' could not hold back, but go gaga over their chemistry in the music video.

Shukla has also been quite active on social media ever since the nationwide lockdown was imposed and leaves no opportunities to entertain his fans. Recently, the Balika Vadhu actor took to his Instagram handle to share two pictures of himself sporting the same outfit and gave a hilarious reason for doing so.

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's Chemistry In 'Bhula Dunga' BTS Video Leaves Fans Swooning

Sidharth Shukla is 'running out of pictures' to post on social media

Ever Since Sidharth Shukla took home Bigg Boss 13's trophy, the actor has been on a roll with several projects in his kitty. However, due to the on-going Coronavirus crisis, every actor's work life has come to a standstill and Sidharth Shukla is no exception. Therefore, Shukla is taking this time to stay in touch with his fans on social media and keep them entertained.

Recently, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor posted two pictures on his Instagram handle sporting the same outfit, flaunting his charming smile. In both the pictures, Shukla is seen chilling on the sofa in an off-white hooded sweatshirt and beige cargo pants. In the first picture which he posted, the actor captioned it writing, "Blending in well.. with the background #throwback".

However, Shukla decided to pen down a hilarious caption for the second post, explaining the reason why he posted a similar photograph as he wrote, "Running out of pictures.. as you all know I’m reluctant to get clicked!!!" Check out both the posts below:

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Sidharth Shukla Says He Made 'iconic Contribution To Indian Cinema'

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill's 'Bhula Dunga' Defeats Justin Bieber's 'Sorry'; Details

In other news, Siddharth Shukla had also recently appeared on comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa's quarantine show, 'Hum, Tum Aur Quarantine'. In the show, Shukla revealed that three special women in his life to Bharti. Later, he stated that those three women are his mother and his two sisters.

Also Read | Paras Chhabra Puts Cold War Rumours To Rest, Calls Sidharth Shukla 'sensible Enough'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.