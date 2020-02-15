Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shinde Makes Explosive Revelations About Sidharth, Faces Fans' Ire

Just a few hours prior to the Big Boss 13 finale, actor Kamaal R Khan shared a video of former Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde where she accused Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla of being abusive towards her during the course of their relationship. In the video, she recalled herself being one of the many girls that he has dated. She also expressed regret over her past relationship with Sidharth. The video was retweeted by Shilpa Shinde.

Shilpa Sinde accuses Sidharth Shukla

#ShilpaShinde is clearly saying here that #SidharthShukla has dated almost all the TV industry girls and unfortunately she is one of them. It’s proof that girls like bad, aggressive and alcoholic boys only! pic.twitter.com/RfItXUJdok — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 15, 2020

Sidharth Shukla fans have bashed her on social media. They have claimed that Shilpa Shinde has accused Sidharth Shukla just to get in the limelight. They have questioned the timing of her exposing her side of the story as well. Fans of Sidharth Shukla claimed that they are ashamed of supporting her during her season- Bigg Boss 11. Check out what the fans of Sidharth have to say:

Shame that I supported u on that season greedy #ShilpaShinde — sunil Km (SidHearts😍) (@kalimada123) February 15, 2020

What a publicity stunt done by Shilpa shinde....



#ShilpaShinde pic.twitter.com/7Be37tB1t3 — Uma Shankar Mahato (@88umashankar) February 15, 2020

Shame on you #ShilpaShinde — Nidhi Kumari (@NidhiKu39187873) February 15, 2020

Haad h yaar #ShilpaShinde kitne bure baan k dikhao 🙄 — Charu Mehta (@CharuMehta20) February 15, 2020

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most controversial seasons of the Bigg Boss franchise. The show was ranked number one in terms of TRPs. The credit for the success of the show, however, goes to the participants who not only managed to entertain the audiences but also managed to make them hooked to the show. Many contestants were often seen trending on social media for on multiple occasions. The show was filled with some nail-biting competition along with a few elements of romance. The show witnessed some strong bonds while many bonds were seen breaking in the Bigg Boss house as well. The show- Bigg Boss 13 was also extended by five weeks on public demand.

