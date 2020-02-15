Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Evicted From The Show, Becomes The Third Runner-up

Popular television actor Rashami Desai, who managed to impress the audiences with her stint in Bigg Boss 13, failed to become one of the top three finalists of the show. It was revealed that the actor received fewer votes. Rashami Desai, who became the third runner up of Bigg Boss 13, had a special guest to escort her from the house.

Rashami Desai evicted from Bigg Boss 13

Rashami Desai, who had an enthralling journey in Bigg Boss 13, failed to make a place in the Top Three of Bigg Boss 13. Popular director Rohit Shetty entered the house to play an interesting task with the contestants. At the end of the task, Rohit announced Rashami Desai's eviction. The actor's eviction came as a shock for the other contestants and her fans, who were expecting her to win. The actor, who performed a sizzling act with Sidharth Shukla on a popular Bollywood song, too seemed a little sad.

Rashami Desai, who was evicted from Bigg Boss 13 after the First stage's finale of the show, re-entered the Bigg Boss house reportedly on public demand. The actor who had a ball of a lifetime on Bigg Boss 13, managed to impress the masses with her demeanour and personality. Rashami Desai's fights with Sidharth Shukla and friendship with Deevoleena Bhattacharjee managed to grab all eyeballs and undoubtedly was the highlight of her Bigg Boss 13 journey. Besides her fights with the contestants, Rashami Desai's relationship with her boyfriend Arhaan Khan hit the headlines.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Rashami Desai Instagram)



