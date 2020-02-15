Bigg Boss 13: Sunil Grover Entertains The Contestants With His Bit On The Finale Episode

After entertaining the audience for nearly five months since its inception on television, Bigg Boss 13 will end today. The makers of Bigg Boss 13 are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audience and make the finale a memorable event, as they roped in popular comedian and actor, Sunil Grover for the same. Here is how Grover entertained the audience and contestants, adding a fun element in the finale episode of Bigg Boss 13.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Reasons Why Fans Think Asim Riaz Should Win The Trophy

Sunil Grover entertains the contestants with his bit on the finale episode

As seen in the finale episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sunil Grover was seen entertaining the audience with his funny acts dedicated to the top 5 contestants of Bigg Boss 13. Starting with Arti Singh, Suni Grover enacted the American president, Donald Trump and spoke about how Bipasha Basu proved her loyalty to Arti Singh, by supporting the actor with a video message. Adding to the same, Sunil Grover remarked that Bipasha was stunning in the video.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek Opens Up About Arti Singh's Rape Attempt Story

Later as the show proceeded, Sunil Grover also did his bit on a popular character from Jab Tak Hai Jaan and remarked that the house never will be the same after tonight. Sunil also played the ex-Indian Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh, to which Arti Singh got confused and remarked that Sunil Grover had enacted Manmohan ‘Desai’. Grover also played Amitabh Bachchan and took jibes at the contestants' past brawls with each other. The actor also pulled off an 'Akshay Kumar', as he shook a leg to the 'Bala' song Take a look:

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Walks Out Of The Game With A Cash Prize Of ₹10 Lakhs

Fans react:

#AkshayKumar song #Bala Ruling at #BiggBoss Everyone got Crazy’s with comedy acting skills of #SunilGrover even #Salman got Crazy... This Is the Magic Of Akshay Kumar song.. Get ready Akkians now #Sooryavanshi follow me and my channel on #YouTube pic.twitter.com/YiwgUvBeLi — Bollywood Tecnology (@BollywoodTecno) February 15, 2020

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: These Contestants Were Accused Of Using Sidharth Shukla For Footage

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.