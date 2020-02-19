Sidharth Shukla Is The Most Tweeted About Contestant Of Bigg Boss 13

The finale episode of Bigg Boss 13 aired on Saturday, February 15 and Sidharth Shukla was declared as the winner.The actor, during his Bigg Boss 13 journey was not only the most talked-about contestant in the house but he also became the most-tweeted-about contestant on the show. Many fans of Sidharth Shukla supported their favourite contestant via Twitter.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Opens Up About His Connection With Shehnaaz Gill

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Fans Want Rashami Desai To Marry Asim's Brother Umar Riaz

After Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz held the second position in being the most-tweeted-about contestant. The viewers of the show took to their social media accounts to talk about the same. The new #SidharthShuklaFever and even #ChartbusterSid is trending on Twitter.

Others never corssed 6M on twitter Offical. ChartbusterSid achived 8m on twitter. Sidharth Shukla is still most trended person in history of BiggBoss According to @TwitterIndia #SidharthShuklaFever — Dr. Jayesh Thaker (@JThakers) February 19, 2020

Reportedly, according to Twitter India, Bigg Boss 13 was a massive hit on the digital platform. In comparison with 41 million tweets in the year 2018, Twitter was able to record over 105 million tweets between January 1, 2020, and the show's finale February 15. With these numbers, it is proved that this season became the most talked about season of Bigg Boss on Twitter.

The fans of Bigg Boss 13 were engaged in many conversations about the show on Twitter. Sometimes they even shared their views about the tasks and about their favourite contestants. At times, the followers of the show even came forward to support their favourite housemates. The fans of the show even popularized the famous #Sidnaaz on Twitter.

While Sidharth Shukla bagged the winner's trophy, the second runner-up was Shehnaaz Gill and the third runner-up was Rashami Desai.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Fans Want Rashami Desai To Marry Asim's Brother Umar Riaz

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal & Bhumi Pednekar Will Make You Fall In Love With Latest Song 'Channa Ve'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.