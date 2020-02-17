Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Opens Up About His Connection With Shehnaaz Gill

The show Bigg Boss 13 finally declared its winner on Saturday night. Sidharth Shukla lifted the Bigg Boss 13 trophy. Contestant Asim Riaz is the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 13. After coming out of the house, Sidharth Shukla spoke to a news publication about his experience inside the house. During the interview, Sidharth Shukla was asked about his special connection with Shehnaaz Gill.

This is what Sidharth Shuka said:

When Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth was asked about Shehnaaz Gill and also about her new Swayamwar show. Sidharth wished good luck to Shehnaaz for her upcoming show. He also said that he shall always support Shehnaaz and he also feels that she should get more work. When Sidharth was asked about his future with Shehnaaz, he said that he could not comment on it because he likes to take things as they come.

Sidharth also added that he is not someone who sits down and thinks about the future because he believes that the future is not in one's hands. He also added that he likes Shehnaaz because of the way she is. Sidharth also revealed that is the reason why he was attached to her.

Sidharth Shukla mentioned that their bonding was not only for the show. He also mentioned that their connection will not disappear just because the show has ended. Sidharth said that he told Shehnaaz that whenever she needs him, he will be just a call away.

Also, when Sidharth Shukla was asked what he was going to miss the most about Bigg Boss 13 now that it has ended. Sidharth answered the question saying that he would definitely miss the voice of Bigg Boss. He also added further saying that he will miss interacting with Salman Khan on a regular basis.

