Sidharth Shukla Compares Relationship To An 'electrocardiogram', Leaves Fans Curious

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla enjoys a massive fan-following on social media. Ever since the actor emerged as the winner of the popular reality show, he has become a lot more active on social media, much to the happiness of his fans. Recently, the Balika Vadhu actor left a cryptic tweet on 'relationships' which left the fans wondering about his relationship status. If that was not enough, some fans also wondered if the tweet was hinting towards his co-contestant on Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill whose friendship with Sidharth was one of the main highlights of the show.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla Unveils His First Look Of Song 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' With Neha Sharma

Sidharth Shukla shared a tweet on relationships

Talking about the tweet, Sidharth wrote that relationships are like an electrocardiogram. He added that every relationship has its ups and downs. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor further wrote that a relationship dies down if it steadies so one should accept the ups and downs positively. He added that one should forgive and forget these ups and downs. Soon some of the SidNaaz fans started guessing if the tweet is hinted towards his relationship with Shehnaaz. Take a look at Sidharth's tweet.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla & Neha Sharma To Feature In A Music Video Titled 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya

Relationships are like an Electrocardiogram....it always has its ups and downs...... if it steadies it Dies....So accept the Ups and Downs positively...... Forgive and Forget — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) July 15, 2020

Fans started to guess if Sidharth Shukla's tweet hints towards Shehnaaz

One of the fans wrote how his and Shehnaaz aka Sana's smile is of utmost priority to them. The fan wrote that they will forever continue supporting the two. Take a look at the tweet.

I hope you are fine and everything's fine there! Please take care of yourself and everyone! 💖



Be happy and keep smiling! Your and sana's smile really matters a lot for us! We're always with you in your support... #SidharthShukla #SidNaaz — 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐡𝐚𝐢 (@ITSAKKI14) July 15, 2020

One of the fans also wrote that accepting the similarities as well as respecting the differences makes a relationship successful. The fan stated that Sidharth and Shehnaaz are a perfect example of this. She wrote that they both have the utmost respect for each other.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill Gets A Star Named After Her Days After Sidharth Shukla Receives Same Gift

Being in one I know! People call it MARRIAGE but we don't 💕



Appreciating the similarities and respecting the differences makes a relationship what it is!

Be it between two friends.



You & Shehnaz are one such example. You respect her, she respects you and that's what matters. — Gauri 💫 (@gauri_budhiraja) July 15, 2020

Another fan stated how Sidharth and Shehnaaz's relationship taught them everything. The fan called them the definition of true love. The fan also shared a beautiful picture of the two from inside the Bigg Boss house.

Yes this love teach us everything



About true love #SidNaaz Forever pic.twitter.com/GDS6O02VuA — SIDHEART SIDNAAZ (@SidheartSidnaaz) July 15, 2020

After their stint on the popular reality show, Sidharth and Shehnaaz also collaborated for a music video titled Bhula Dunga. The song was crooned by Darshan Rawal. Sidharth and Shehnaaz's chemistry received an infectious response from their fans.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.