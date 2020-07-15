Sidharth Shukla Unveils His First Look Of Song 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' With Neha Sharma

Sidharth Shukla has been creating much anticipation among his fans for his new song Dil Ko Karaar Aaya by sharing his first look. The actor recently took to Instagram to unveil his look from the song Dil Ko Karaar Aaya. In this picture, Sidharth Shukla is seen donning an all-black look with a black shirt and pants.

He is captured candidly while he walks supposedly on the premises of a garden or plant nursery. Sidharth Shukla also created mystery by just writing, ‘coming’ in the caption of the post. Fans in huge numbers widely appreciated his looks and also showed their excitement by dropping heart and love emoticons.

More about Dil Ko Karar Aaya

Sidharth Shukla will be seen alongside Neha Sharma in the song Dil Ko Karaar Aaya. The song was shot in Della Resorts, Khandala in Maharashtra. Dil Ko Karaar Aaya is directed by Sneha Kohli. The music video of the song is made by Desi Music Factory. The news of the song was confirmed by Anshul Garg as he shared the picture of the clapboard of Dil Ko Karar Aaya, the same picture was also shared by Neha Sharma.

According to a report by a leading daily, the music video was supposed to be a surprise for fans, however, things were made official after pictures and details got leaked as the choreographer allegedly shared a picture of the clapper board. The details of the singers are still under wrap. Fans of Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma are eagerly waiting for the song to be released, however, the release date of the song is not announced yet.

Earlier, the pictures of the shoot location went viral on the internet. A behind-the-scenes video was also gaining much attention on the internet a few days ago. Have a look at these pictures and BTS video:

Meanwhile, Siddharth Shukla was last seen in the music video Bhula Dunga alongside Shehnaaz Gill. The song has been receiving heaps of praise and has garnered over 70 million views and counting. SidNaaz fans could not stop gushing over the video and took to their social media handle to praise it, making it one of the trendiest songs in the music industry.

Apart from this, he has also signed for a few brand endorsements. Actor Neha, on the other hand, has starred in several films such as Crook, Tum Bin and many more. She was last seen in the much-acclaimed film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior where she was lauded for her acting skills.

