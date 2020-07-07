Shehnaaz Gill Gets A Star Named After Her Days After Sidharth Shukla Receives Same Gift

Shehnaaz Gill was recently gifted a star by a well-wishing fan days after Sidharth Shukla was gifted a star as well. Shehnaaz Gill was excited to receive this unique gift from a fan and shared her thoughts on social media. The former Bigg Boss contestant took to her Snapchat stories to expresses her gratitude and her joy on receiving a star.

Shehnaaz Gill gets a star as a gift from a fan after Sidharth Shukla

Taking to social media, Shehnaaz Gill mentioned that she was delighted to find out that her fans have gifted a star. She expressed that she is very happy about it and cannot thank her fans enough for the incredible gesture. She further went on to jovially add things her fans can also buy for her after receiving such a unique gift. Shehnaaz mentioned that now that she has a star to her name, she hopes that her fans next bring her the moon. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant said this jovially and even mentioned this in the caption of her post.

Further on, Shehnaaz Gill jovially also went on to demand that she hopes to get the Sun as well. She explained that she would like the sun to shine on her terms and hence she would be delighted to receive the sun as a gift. She went on to explain how she would love to have the moon as she would have the freedom to look at its beauty whenever she feels like. As the video continued, Shehnaaz Gill also asked her fans to buy a cloud and gave a similar jovial and quirky explanation as well. In the caption of the post, Shehnaaz also added that her fans can do anything for her. The former Bigg Boss contestant added this caption with a few emojis hinting that it is all in good spirit and she is being jovial about the whole thing. A few days back, Sidharth Shukla too received a similar gift from a fan who gifted him a star on his birthday.

