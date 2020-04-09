Sidharth Shukla Cannot ‘disobey’ His Fans And His Latest Post Is Proof

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla proved how much he loves his 'Sidhearts' recently when he shared a new picture of his with them after they trended #SidKiSelfie. But it was Sidharth Shukla's caption which was all the more amusing. Sidharth Shukla could be seen telling his fans that he 'hates' taking pictures which he has also revealed time and again earlier.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla shared a lovely picture for his fans

Sidharth Shukla further wrote but he could not help but give in to their request. Sidharth Shukla also had an endearing warning for his fans. Sidharth Shukla told his fans to not make this a 'habit'. But this post clearly proves that Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla will always fulfill any request from their fans. Take a look at Sidharth Shukla's picture.

You guys know exactly how much I hate doing this .... couldn’t help had to give in .... but please don’t make this a habit 😋 love you guys.. Your wish.. my command.. #SidKiSelfie pic.twitter.com/25UhgbpdP4 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 8, 2020

Sidharth Shukla's fan had an epic reaction to his post

It is needless to say that the Bigg Boss 13 winner's fans were overjoyed after catching a glimpse of his picture. However, one of his fans had a hilarious response to his picture. The fan tweeted how all the female fans of the Bigg Boss 13 winner will now come up with trends like #SidKiPuppi, #SidKaSixPacks and #SidKeBiceps after #SidKiSelfie. Check out the tweet.

On the work front, Sidharth recently appeared in a music video titled Bhula Dunga with co-Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill. The video released on March 24, 2020, and went on to do extremely well. Sidharth and Shehnaaz's chemistry was much appreciated by all their Bigg Boss 13 fans.

