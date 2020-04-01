Sidharth Shukla Spills The Beans On Bond With Shehnaz Gill After Bigg Boss 13

TV actor Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's have been making headlines ever since their bond in Bigg Boss house. They both became best friends during their Bigg Boss 13 journey. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill recently featured in Darshan Rawal’s latest music video Bhula Dunga where they were seen winning hearts their sizzling chemistry. Sidharth Shukla also indirectly spoke about Shehnaaz Gill in his interview.

Sidharth Shukla talks about Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla was asked about his bond with Shehnaaz Gill and the actor said that they are just friends. He also said how his bond with Shehnaaz Gill changed after Bigg Boss 13. The actor said that knowing someone when you are locked up inside the house versus knowing someone outside are two different things. He added that his bond with Shehnaaz is same as it was inside the Bigg Boss house. He also mentioned that he meets Shehnaaz Gill and they spend time with each other. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been the talk of the town after their Bigg Boss journey. Fans have also created a hashtag on them that is SidNaaz which is trending on social media.

Sidharth Shukla has bagged a role in a Bollywood movie?

The Bigg Boss 13 winner was asked about his upcoming projects and he said that due to the coronavirus crisis, all his upcoming projects are delayed. There are many speculations that the actor has bagged a role in a Bollywood movie. He also said that when he is ready to announce his next project, he will definitely let his fans know about it and that as of now rumours shall be rumours. Sidharth Shukla also said that he is waiting for the crisis to get over soon so that he can entertain his audience again. The actor is also quite active on social media and is seen uploading videos and photos during the coronavirus lockdown.

