Sidharth Shukla Wishes Speedy Recovery To COVID-19 Positive Fan From Pak; Netizens React

Television News

Sidharth Shukla recently wished for a speedy recovery of his fan who was found to be COVID-19 positive. His fans were touched by this sweet gesture. Read On.

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla was recently asked by a COVID-19 positive fan from Pakistan to pray for her quick recovery from this pandemic. The COVID-19 positive fan left a tweet for Sidharth Shukla saying how she has been tested positive for the virus. She told everyone to remember her in her prayers.

She also left an emotional confession saying that if she does not come back on Twitter, fans should let Sidharth Shukla know that she had joined Twitter just for him and that she will always adore him. Check out the tweet of Sidharth Shukla's fan who has been tested positive for COVID-19.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla Says He Is Bored, Fans Entertain Him With 'Bigg Boss 13' Clips

Sidharth Shukla wishes for the speedy recovery of his fan

Sidharth Shukla was quick to reply to his COVID-19 positive fan. The actor tweeted that she will soon recover from this COVID-19 pandemic. He further added that he is hoping that the doctors are taking good care of her and also advised the fan to practice social distancing to be cured of COVID-19 quickly.

The actor further went on to add that he has prayed for her speedy recovery. Check out the Bigg Boss 13 winner's tweet for his COVID-19 positive fan.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla Spills The Beans On Bond With Shehnaz Gill After Bigg Boss 13

Fans praise Sidharth Shukla for the gesture

Netizens lauded Sidharth for this lovely gesture. One of his fans also called him the 'best idol'. Check some of their tweets.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla Opens Up About Shillpa Shinde's 'abusive' Allegations Against Him

 

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
