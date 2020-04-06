Sidharth Shukla Wishes Speedy Recovery To COVID-19 Positive Fan From Pak; Netizens React

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla was recently asked by a COVID-19 positive fan from Pakistan to pray for her quick recovery from this pandemic. The COVID-19 positive fan left a tweet for Sidharth Shukla saying how she has been tested positive for the virus. She told everyone to remember her in her prayers.

She also left an emotional confession saying that if she does not come back on Twitter, fans should let Sidharth Shukla know that she had joined Twitter just for him and that she will always adore him. Check out the tweet of Sidharth Shukla's fan who has been tested positive for COVID-19.

I am tested positive for COVID. Please remember me in your prayers.

If I will not make a come-back plz tell Sidharth that i Joined twitter just for @sidharth_shukla and i will always adore him...#WeLoveSidharth #SidharthShukla

#ProudSidheat — Hania💞𝕾𝖎dheart 🇵🇰 ❣️ (@hania_sidheart) April 2, 2020

Sidharth Shukla wishes for the speedy recovery of his fan

Sidharth Shukla was quick to reply to his COVID-19 positive fan. The actor tweeted that she will soon recover from this COVID-19 pandemic. He further added that he is hoping that the doctors are taking good care of her and also advised the fan to practice social distancing to be cured of COVID-19 quickly.

The actor further went on to add that he has prayed for her speedy recovery. Check out the Bigg Boss 13 winner's tweet for his COVID-19 positive fan.

Hey Hania am really sorry to hear about you... but it’s ok you will be fine and back soon hope doctors are taking good care of you ...maintain social distancing so that you don’t happen to pass it to someone... will n have already prayed for your speedy recovery .. Stay strong 😊 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 4, 2020

Fans praise Sidharth Shukla for the gesture

Netizens lauded Sidharth for this lovely gesture. One of his fans also called him the 'best idol'. Check some of their tweets.

Omg ..that’s really sweet of you Sid ❣️❣️..wish you a speedy recovery Hania ❣️ — Dr.Nupur ❣️❣️ (@DrNupurrk) April 4, 2020

That's sooo sweet of u Sid...yess, I know how #SidHearts r close to ur heart... May Allah bless Hania d speediest recovery... She will be cured very soon... Thankuu @sidharth_shukla — 🇮🇳 Koel Chirps 🐦 (@Koelbhattachar3) April 4, 2020

