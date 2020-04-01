Sidharth Shukla Says He Is Bored, Fans Entertain Him With 'Bigg Boss 13' Clips

After being cooped up inside the Bigg Boss 13 house for several months, Sidharth Shukla finally won the controversial yet popular show and took home the cash prize. However, Sidharth Shukla could not enjoy his free time outside Bigg Boss 13 for too long. Soon after the TV star exited the show, the coronavirus pandemic hit India and caused a nationwide lockdown.

So, once again, Sidharth Shukla is stuck inside his house until the end of the lockdown. Recently, Sidharth Shukla asked his fans to entertain him as he was feeling bored inside his house. Almost immediately, fans bombarded the TV celeb with memorable clips from his stay in Bigg Boss 13 house.

Sidharth Shukla asks fans to entertain him; they send him Bigg Boss 13 clips

Hi guys that time of the day that I am really Bored ..... if you think I have entertained you then now it’s your turn to entertain me ... plz do 😘 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 1, 2020

Above is the post where Sidharth Shukla revealed to his fans that he was really bored. He then told them to entertain him, as he had entertained them during Bigg Boss 13. Soon, fans flooded the comments section of the post with clips from Bigg Boss 13. Many fans also claimed that they were feeling nostalgic and were missing Bigg Boss 13's daily entertainment.

Siddy boi.. Watch this video.. You will feel proud of yourself as we always do.. This is the reason why we all love you. ❤😘😍💕

#SidharthShukla @sidharth_shukla



pic.twitter.com/t8ECRDVS9S — LOEY 🇮🇳 (@Sidheart004) April 1, 2020

King of one liners & Entertainment king is asking us to entertain him🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣



Chalo shuru hojao...



Aaj pura Sid Twitter timeline should be filled with entertainment & Entertainment.....@sidharth_shukla pic.twitter.com/4Ra7UmGSEu — Chethan📱#IAmWithSid♥️ (@WhateverChethan) April 1, 2020

@sidharth_shukla Bhai watch full video here...@ohhitshiza made wonderful collection of all ur one liners....



Part 1... pic.twitter.com/BIK8xTy9XT — Chethan📱#IAmWithSid♥️ (@WhateverChethan) April 1, 2020

Here's a vm of your cutest and Adorable smile💜💜💜💜#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/hvMuW4n6YZ — Sidheart 🌻 (@Sidheartmonica) April 1, 2020

