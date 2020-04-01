The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Sidharth Shukla Says He Is Bored, Fans Entertain Him With 'Bigg Boss 13' Clips

Television News

Sidharth Shukla recently asked his fans on Twitter to entertain him as he was feeling bored. His fans then bombarded him with 'Bigg Boss 13' clips.

Written By Siddharth Iyer | Mumbai | Updated On:
sidharth shukla

After being cooped up inside the Bigg Boss 13 house for several months, Sidharth Shukla finally won the controversial yet popular show and took home the cash prize. However, Sidharth Shukla could not enjoy his free time outside Bigg Boss 13 for too long. Soon after the TV star exited the show, the coronavirus pandemic hit India and caused a nationwide lockdown.

So, once again, Sidharth Shukla is stuck inside his house until the end of the lockdown. Recently, Sidharth Shukla asked his fans to entertain him as he was feeling bored inside his house. Almost immediately, fans bombarded the TV celeb with memorable clips from his stay in Bigg Boss 13 house. 

Sidharth Shukla asks fans to entertain him; they send him Bigg Boss 13 clips

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla spills the beans on bond with Shehnaz Gill after Bigg Boss 13

Above is the post where Sidharth Shukla revealed to his fans that he was really bored. He then told them to entertain him, as he had entertained them during Bigg Boss 13. Soon, fans flooded the comments section of the post with clips from Bigg Boss 13. Many fans also claimed that they were feeling nostalgic and were missing Bigg Boss 13's daily entertainment. 

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Arti Singh turn chefs during Coronavirus lockdown

Also Read | Sudesh Lehri along with his daughter mimics Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill; Watch video

Also Read | Rashami Desai REACTS to rumours of Sidharth Shukla joining 'Naagin 4' cast

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DGCA
DGCA ON CARGO OPERATIONS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
MP CM SHIVRAJ CHOUHAN ON ATTENDEES
Arvind
ARVIND KEJRIWAL ANNOUNCES EX GRATIA
Delhi police
DELHI POLICE WARN AGAINST FAKE NEWS
Shahid Khaqan
ABBASI SLAMS IMRAN KHAN
Harbhajan
BHAJJI RELIVES BATTLE WITH AKHTAR