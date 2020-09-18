Sidharth Shukla Starts Shooting For 'Bigg Boss 14' Promo, Check Out On-set Viral Pics

Speculations were rife that Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla would be joining host Salman Khan for the much-awaited new season of the show. Sidharth was touted to be roped in to monitor the activities of the contestants for one episode and give his feedback for the same. It seems now that the Balika Vadhu actor has already started shooting for the same.

Sidharth Shukla's pictures go viral

The actor’s BTS pictures from the sets of the reality show soon went viral on social media. The pictures have the actor looking charming in a formal black shirt and pants. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor was spotted outside his vanity van in the pictures which went viral from the Bigg Boss sets. One of the Twitter accounts which are dedicated to the latest developments in the show Bigg Boss also gave a sneak-peek of the chess-themed promo which presumably Sidharth has shot for.

The actor has shot for the same along with former contestants of the show like Gauahar Khan, Monalisa, and Hina Khan. The video gives a glimpse of a square chessboard set-up with several chess pawns kept over it. According to the tweet of the page, the ex-contestants of the show shot for the new season’s promo till 4 am on September 17, 2020. Take a look at the pictures of the actor from the sets of the show along with the BTS chessboard promo video.

Makers shoot a special promo of #BiggBoss14 with ex-contestants at Filmcity



Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan & Monalisa were part of that shoot. A square Chess board on which chess pawns are placed setup was madeup at set.



Shoot completes around 4am today#BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/ggWSRH0nvw — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 17, 2020

Bigg Boss 14 to start from October 3, 2020

Rumour mills are abuzz with the news that Sidharth will also be joined by his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant, Shehnaaz Gill. This may also be a treat for all the SidNaaz fans out there. The makers had also approached Rashami Desai to join them to make an appearance in the same but the actor went on to refuse the offer.

It will also be interesting to see if other contestants from the previous season like Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, and Arti Singh also make an appearance in Bigg Boss 14. As per reports by SpotboyE, the celebrities who will be seen as Bigg Boss 14 contestants are Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Jaan Sanu, Naina Singh, Akanksha Puri, and others. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all the safety measures will be taken and contestants will also be quarantined for a couple of days before entering the Bigg Boss house this year. Earlier, the show had to get postponed due to the pandemic but now it has been revealed that the show will shoot on October 1 and will air its first episode on October 3, 2020.

