Sidharth Shukla To Be In 'Bigg Boss 14' House For Two Weeks: Reports

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla might soon be seen as a special guest on Bigg Boss 14, Pinkvilla reports. If this report is to be believed, the actor will be seen in the house for about two weeks. Read ahead to know more.

Though no official announcements have been made as of yet, sources from a popular media house have told the portal that Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla might be seen in the Bigg Boss house. The news has not been confirmed yet and neither has actor Sidharth Shukla made any comment on the news as of now.

After coming out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, Sidharth Shukla has been seen in many music videos like Bhula Dunga by Darshan Raval and Dil Ko Karaar Aaya by Yasser Desai and Neha Kakkar. He also had a guest appearance on the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Many fans enjoyed the reality TV show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which aired earlier this year.

Bigg Boss 14 contestants

Talking about Bigg Boss 14 contestants, many media outlets have reported that fans can expect Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan and Jaan Kumar to be on the show. Apart from the promo and the first look, the channel has not revealed any details about the show. Here's a list of the Bigg Boss 14 contestants as reported by many media outlets:

Jay Soni

Vivian Dsena

Nia Sharma

Akanksha Puri

Anchal Khurana

Jasmin Bhasin

Mansi Srivastav

Bigg Boss 2020 promo

In an earlier promo video of Bigg Boss 14, fans saw Salman Khan working in a paddy field in lockdown. Salman then appeared clean-shaven and in a more dashing avatar to reveal that things would change. After this promo video, the channel also uploaded a small promo on Instagram. Take a look:

The promo video that the channel uploaded on their Instagram starts with Salman Khan sitting in a cinema hall and munching on popcorn. He then gets up and mentions "Manoronjan par 2020 ne utheye prashna.. Denge uttar manate hue jashan.. Ab scene paltega.. " (sic) then the show'ss logo pops up and the actor is heard saying "Kuyki Bigg Boss denge 2020 ko jawab" (sic). The video is barely 30 seconds long.

Promo Pic Credit: Sidharth Shukla and Colours TV's Instagram

