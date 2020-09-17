Sidnaaz Hits 1 Million Posts On IG, Fans Wish Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13's contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have often been treated with love and praise by fans. The duo's pairing was a massive hit during and even after the show. Recently, the Sidnaaz fans have crossed another milestone on Instagram. #Sidnaaz has officially crossed 1 million posts created by fans and supporters on the social media platform. Take a look at Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's #Sidnaaz crossing a million posts.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers have shared several celebratory posts on Instagram to celebrate the milestone. Netizens bombarded the internet with stories and posts wishing Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. A fan account shared the pair's picture and wrote, "Congratulations to all the fans of @realsidharthshukla & @shehnaazgill for 1 million posts on #sidnaaz #sidharthshukla #shehnaazgill ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ #sidhearts #latest".

Paparazzi also praised Sidnaaz fans for the milestone. Sharing an Instagram post, Viral Bhayani penned, "Congratulations to #sidharthshukla and #shehnaazgill for creating a new record on Instagram. #sidnaaz officially has 1 million posts created by fans and supporters. That's a lot of love â¤ðŸ”¥ 1st couple to be no 2 in the world". Another fan account shared a post and wrote, "Congratulations to SidNaaz FANs for creating NEW RECORD on Instagram Hastag #SidNaaz has now 1Million+ posts on Instagram. The pair of Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill is so loved that even after the show ended & new season to start it's Trend daily in Twitter".

On the work front, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill recently collaborated for an ad shoot. The ad revolves around their crackling chemistry and funny banter. They were also seen dancing together. In the video, both can be seen in kurta pyjamas. While Shehnaaz wore a cream coloured dress, Sidharth was seen in a black outfit. Take a look at the video below.

The pair also appeared in a music video together, Bhula Dunga. The song was crooned by Darshan Raval. Rumour mills have that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will be seen in two more videos together but none of it has been confirmed as of yet. Watch Sidnaaz's music video below.

