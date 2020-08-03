Sidharth Shukla Steps Out To Buy Rakhi, Indulges In A Fun Banter With Paparazzi

Bigg Boss 13 fame Sidharth Shukla was recently spotted by a paparazzi as he headed out to buy some stuff on Raksha Bandhan. The actor also indulged in fun banter with the paparazzi and it is sure it to melt your heart. Fans are sure going to go gaga on seeing this video.

In the video, Sidharth can be seen walking towards his car with a small bag in his hand. The paparazzi soon asked him about his whereabouts. He replied asking him about what he doing out.

The pap once again asked him about his whereabouts. Shukla replied saying he went to get rakhi and soon gets into the car. The paparazzi also wrote in the comment section that Shukla treated him with some chocolate cookies from Starbucks. Take a look at the video below.

Also read | Shehnaaz Gill Leaves Sidharth Shukla Startled As She Slaps Him During Live IG Session

Seeing this video, fans went on to comment on all things nice. They were stunned with Sidharth’s sweet gesture and also praised him for his kind personality. The post also received several likes and comments. One of the fans wrote, “He is so sweet”, while the other one wrote, “Awesome”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Sidharth also went on to wish his fans ‘happy Raksha Bandhan’ through his social media handle. The actor “#HappyRakshaBandhan to one and all may the bond get stronger”. The tweet has garnered over 3.8K retweets and comments and also 12.9K likes. Take a look at his tweet below.

#HappyRakshaBandhan to one and all may the bond get stronger â¤ï¸ — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 3, 2020

Also read | Sidharth Shukla And Neha Sharma’s Dreamy BTS Picture From Their Song Screams Love

Other news

Television actor Sidharth Shukla has been a part of the industry for a long time and has impressed fans with his charming personality, good look, and acting persona. And now, the actor has been wooing audiences with his persona in music videos. Sidharth Shukla was recently seen in the music video titled Dil Ko Karaar Aaya and had taken the internet by storm. The actor was seen romancing with Neha Sharma in the video. Ever since the release of the song, fans have been going all gaga over it, they even took to the microblogging site to trend the song with #DilKoKaraarAaya. Watch the video below.

Also read | Sidharth Shukla & Neha Sharma's On-screen Chemistry Unmissable In 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya'

Also read | Raksha Bandhan 2020: Know More About Its History, Meaning, And Significance

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.