Shehnaaz Gill Leaves Sidharth Shukla Startled As She Slaps Him During Live IG Session

Actors Shehnaaz Gill and Sidarth Shukla became a household name after they appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. They soon became the most-loved couple in the house after their chemistry sparked. On Saturday, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla reunited for their fans and went live on Instagram. The actors spoke about their days inside Bigg Boss 13 house and also got into friendly banter. In the meantime, Shehnaaz slaped Sidharth during the live session which left the latter startled.

Shehnaaz Gill slaps Sidharth Shukla; here's why

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla won millions of hearts after they appeared on the reality show Bigg Boss 13. Their fans lovingly call them 'Sidhearts' or 'Shehnaazians'. While addressing their fans during the live session, they spoke about how their fans were fighting amongst themselves. Shehnaaz Gill was seen talking to Sidharth Shukla as she was giggling and asking him why their fans had been fighting.

On the other hand, Sidharth Shukla addressed his fans and said that since he and Shehnaaz never fought with each other, their fan pages should not have a reason to fight. While Sidharth Shukla was talking to his fans, Shehnaaz Gill slapped him in a friendly way, which left the actor startled as he was not expecting it coming his way. As he looked at Shehnaaz Gill surprisingly, she giggled while having a good time at the live session.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla also shared about their ups and downs inside the Bigg Boss 13. They also shared some amazing memories from the house. Sidharth Shukla also shared his experience of working with actor Neha Sharma. Some fans asked Sidharth Shukla about his experience of working with the actor while Shehnaaz Gill pulled his leg and was seen teasing him.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's song: Bhula Dunga

After Sidharth Shukla won Bigg Boss 13, he featured with Shehnaaz Gill in the music video. They appeared in a music video titled Bhula Dunga. The song received positive reviews, and fans soon asked Sidharth Shukla about a sequel of the song. Sidharth Shukla assured his fans that a sequel will be coming soon. The song Bhula Dunga released on March 24 and was sung by Darshan Raval.

