Sidharth Shukla & Neha Sharma's On-screen Chemistry Unmissable In 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya'

Television actor Sidharth Shukla has been a part of the industry for a long time and has impressed fans with his charming personality, good look, and acting persona. And now, the actor has been wooing audiences with his persona in his new music video. Sidharth Shukla’s latest music video titled Dil Ko Karaar Aaya is out.

The actor can be seen romancing with actor Neha Sharma in the video. The track, Dil Ko Karaar Aaya, is a soulful romantic song, with some good beats that will leave fans humming the tune of it.

The song begins with Sidharth lying on the bed looking at Neha while she is narrating a story from the book. And as he is watching her read, the actor goes on to imagine a romantic time with her.

Neha looks stunning, dressed in a red satin gown as she walks her way to find Sidharth. The actor can be seen walking towards her in an all-black outfit that consists of a black shirt and pants. Both Neha and Sidharth share a wonderful on-screen chemistry.

The video continues in a different location where they can be seen having a date in the garden and the two begin to show off their chemistry which is unmissable. Neha and Sidharth have been stealing the hearts of fans with their flawless expressions.

While Neha also looks bright and happy in the yellow dress along with an oversized white shirt. Sidharth also seems to be enjoying beside Neha in the video. The video ends with Sidharth realising that it is just a dream and goes on to share his quirky banter with Neha. Watch the video below.

Fans have been going all gaga over this music video, they even took to the microblogging site to trend the song with #DilKoKaraarAaya. Netizens could not stop gushing over how addictive the music video and the lyrics are. One of the users said, '#DilKoKaraarAaya is beautifully penned song and will make you fall in love’ and the other one said, 'Hear It... truly romantic. Check out a few more fan reactions below.

Hope you guys like it.. let me know...https://t.co/ZjYlePGHrv — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) July 31, 2020

I Just Loved It #DilKoKaraarAaya Beautiful Song. Killing Chemistry Vil Surely Break All Records .. Blockbuster Video @iAmNehaKakkar Ur Voice Is So Lovely Jitna Suno Utna Kam Hai Mere Hearing It Again n Again 🙏🙏 — Monali (@Monali252) July 31, 2020

I am crying right now..how to express my feelings..very happy for u sid #DilKoKaraarAaya #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/zQcSjuyK8U — Arpita(#DilKoKaraarAaya❤) (@Nia95102303) July 31, 2020

More about the song

The song Dil Ko Karaar Aaya is penned by Rana. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar & Yasser Desai and the music video is directed by Anshul Garg. Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma’s on-screen chemistry is surely the highlight of the song as they have set the temperatures soaring in the music video. Let us know your reviews about the song in the comments section.

