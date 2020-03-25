Check Out Nia Sharma's Style File From Her Popular Show 'Naagin 4'

Nia Sharma is a popular Indian television actor. The actor made her debut by playing Anu in Star Plus's Kaali and rose to fame with her role as Manvi Vadhera, in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She has been regarded as one of the top paid celebrities in the Indian television industry.

Currently, Nia Sharma is a part of the most famous supernatural daily soap opera, Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4. Nia Sharma plays the role of Brinda and a Naagin in the show. The actor is known to not only ace her character but also the look of her character to perfection. Here’s Nia Sharma’s style file from Naagin that you must check out-

Also Read | 'Naagin 4': Nia Sharma Shares A Picture With Rashami Desai; Asks Fans 'Shalaka Or Brinda?'

Nia Sharma’s style file from Naagin 4

Brinda’s style file

Also Read | Nia Sharma's Footwear Collection Is Worth Taking Fashion Cues From

Nia Sharma’s character as Brinda in Naagin 4 is that of a simple Indian girl. Her attire before she got married on the show was a simple kurti and earrings. After the actor got married on the show, she started to wear saares. She left her wavy hair open and wore bangles and earrings as jewellery. Nia Sharma kept her makeup nude and natural.

Also Read | Nia Sharma's Fancy Nails Will Get You Rushing To The Salon; See Pics

Naagin’s style file

For Nia Sharma’s character as a Naagin, she dresses up in a two-piece lehenga. She wears jewelry like long earrings, maang-tika, and bangles. She leaves her hair open and applies bold makeup.

Also Read | Coronavirus Outbreak Affects TV Industry; Nia Sharma, Kamya Punjabi & Others Speak Up

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.