Check Out Nia Sharma's Style File From Her Popular Show 'Naagin 4'

Bollywood News

Nia Sharma is currently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4. Here's her style file from the show that fans have been drooling over. Read ahead to know-

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is a popular Indian television actor. The actor made her debut by playing Anu in Star Plus's Kaali and rose to fame with her role as Manvi Vadhera, in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She has been regarded as one of the top paid celebrities in the Indian television industry.

Currently, Nia Sharma is a part of the most famous supernatural daily soap opera, Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4. Nia Sharma plays the role of Brinda and a Naagin in the show. The actor is known to not only ace her character but also the look of her character to perfection. Here’s Nia Sharma’s style file from Naagin  that you must check out-

Nia Sharma’s style file from Naagin 4

Brinda’s style file

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Nia Sharma’s character as Brinda in Naagin 4 is that of a simple Indian girl. Her attire before she got married on the show was a simple kurti and earrings. After the actor got married on the show, she started to wear saares. She left her wavy hair open and wore bangles and earrings as jewellery. Nia Sharma kept her makeup nude and natural.

Naagin’s style file

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

For Nia Sharma’s character as a Naagin, she dresses up in a two-piece lehenga. She wears jewelry like long earrings, maang-tika, and bangles. She leaves her hair open and applies bold makeup.

First Published:
