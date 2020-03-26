Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Cooks Food Amidst 21-day Lockdown; Watch

The Indian government has announced a lockdown for 21 days to prevent and control the outbreak of novel Coronavirus COVID-19. Amid this, the different sources of entertainment, that is television and films, is also on hold. But the actors and celebrities are trying to keep the audience and fans entertained.

Joining the list, Bigg Boss 13 winner and television actor Sidharth Shukla also grabbed the attention of his fans as he attempted to make a roti during the quarantine.

READ | 'Bhula Dunga' Song: Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill Unleash Their Infectious Chemistry

See how Sidharth Shukla prepares rotis

Interestingly, the 39-year-old actor took to his Instagram story session and gave a sneak peek into his quarantine activities. He shared a series of videos on his Instagram handle. In the first boomerang video of his story, Sidharth is seen preparing to start rolling rotis. The Bigg Boss 13 winner sported a casual look in an orange colour t-shirt and black shorts.

READ | Sidharth Shukla Thanks Fans Who Are Quarantining, Asks Them To Continue To Fight COVID-19

In the second boomerang video, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor also said that Coronavirus lockdown has domesticated him while the camera captures the kitchen slab. Apart from rotis, he is seen preparing another dish. He looks delighted while showing what he had prepared.

READ | 'Bigg Boss 13' Winner Sidharth Shukla Is All Hearts After Receiving Gifts From #sidhearts

In the third video, Sidharth Shukla is seen placing the roti on the pan. The actor rejoices the moment as he successfully completes the task of preparing rotis. The screen also read a small caption written by the actor, that is, 'Mission accomplished / Make your stay at home worth while #fightingCorona'.

READ | What Are Sidharth Shukla & Other Top 5 Contestants Of 'Bigg Boss 13' Upto After The Show?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.