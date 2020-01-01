Sidharth Shukla To Karan Singh Grover; TV Stars Who Made A Mark In 2019

It is no secret that just like the Bollywood industry, the Indian Television industry is filled with a range of talented actors. Some of these actors have managed to leave a mark on their fans. Several stars like Sushant Singh Rajput, Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal and more who have stepped into Bollywood started their careers as a TV star. With the decade at the start, here are a few TV stars who managed to make a mark on the industry in the year 2019.

Television stars who made a mark in the year 2019

Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla first gained popularity with his role in Balika Vadhu. He made his TV debut in 2008 with the show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. The star made quite a lot of headlines in 2019 with his entry into the Bigg Boss house in the show's thirteenth season.

Karan Singh Grover

Karna Singh Grover, who is fondly called KSG by his fans, first gained popularity with his role as Dr Armaan Malik in Dill Mill Gayye. The star pulled the latest stint this year as his character Mr Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The role was essayed by Ronit Roy in the earlier version of the show. He is now one of the highest-paid actors in the television industry with this show.

Parth Samthaan

Parth Samthaan took up a huge responsibility when he decided to take up the role of Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor rose to fame with his role as Manik in MTV's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. The star has often been praised for his onscreen chemistry with Erica Fernandes who plays the female lead in the show.

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh managed to leave everyone in awe of him with his portrayal of Arjun in the mythological show Mahabharat. The star later gained the image of a ruthless Casanova in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi to now playing the character of the charming Abir Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke in 2019. The series is a spin-off of the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where Sheikh plays the lead.

Mohsin Khan

Mohsin Khan made his TV debut with Nisha Aur Uske Cousins in 2014. The star rose to fame with his character of Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Shivangi Joshi. He currently plays the main lead of the show playing an obedient family man and a dedicated husband.

