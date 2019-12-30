Did Sidharth Shukla Reveal Rashami Desai Stalked Him Till Goa When They Were Dating?

In what can be termed as a shocking revelation, Sidharth Shukla revealed that Rashami Desai once went on to stalk him all the way to Goa. He made this statement after the two got embroiled in a fight once again, on this Weekend Ka Vaar. The recent precap promo shows Sidharth losing his temper as Rashami tries to bring in their past on the show. The Balika Vadhu actor also said that even he can go on to reveal several aspects of their past relationship on the show. He then goes on to say that Rashami stalked him all the way to Goa in the past.

Rashami chose to tear her picture with Sidharth

According to media reports, Sidharth and Rashami were in a relationship which started on the sets of their show, Dil Se Dil Tak. However, things ended on a bitter note for them. Now inside the Bigg Boss house, things seem to have gone from bad to worse after their countless fights and altercations. In the latest episode, the viewers also saw Rashami tearing Sidharth and her romantic picture which was taken while they were recreating their Dil Se Dil Tak music video. She even called that memory professional and unethical as well as added that she would like to forget it.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee will lash out at Rashami Desai for trusting Arhaan blindly

The upcoming episode will see ex-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee entering the house once again. She will have a special interaction with each housemate and can be seen engaging in a fun flirting with Sidharth once again. However, she will also reprimand her close friend Rashami Desai for blindly falling for Arhaan Khan and ignoring the fact that he chose to hide several aspects of his life from her. The last episode also saw the host Salman Khan putting all the other contestants red with shame as he did all cleaning of the utensils as well as the bathroom area when the contestants had failed to do so as a part of their duty.

