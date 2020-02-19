Sidharth Shukla Wins Bigg Boss 13 And This Is What Rohit Shetty Has To Say

Director Rohit Shetty was busy for the shoot of his next action flick Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. While Shetty last entertained his fans with Ranveer Singh's Simmba in 2018, Sooryavanshi will hit the screens in 2020. The director is all set to return as the host for the popular reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. At a recent launch event of the show, Shetty talked about ex-Khatron Ke Khiladi winner, Sidharth Shukla.

Rohit Shetty on Sidharth Shukla post his Bigg Boss 13 win

Sidharth Shukla emerged the winner of the 7th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi and has now bagged the winning title in Bigg Boss 13. When Rohit was asked about his views on the actor winning the shows, he said that the season which was won by Sidharth Shukla was hosted by Arjun Kapoor and not him. He added that he was not a part of that season.

When the director was asked about the difference between shooting for a film and the show, he said that the show requires just as much hard work as a film. He added that it is not like he comes and sits on a chair and comments on the players' performances and leaves. He explained that it is a show where one needs to be connected emotionally.

Bigg Boss 13 recently came to an end and saw a cutthroat fight for the final title between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. Sidharth Shukla bagged the winner's trophy. The second runner-up was Shehnaaz Gill and the third runner-up was Rashami Desai.

